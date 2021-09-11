HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval defeated Sonora for the second straight meeting

CHRISTOVAL– The Christoval Cougars hosted the Sonora Broncos for the second straight season.

The difference between this season’s match-up from last season is that the Broncos are under a new head coach.

Cougars scored first and ended the first half 21-14. The Broncos were unable to get past the deficit losing 33-14

The Cougars look to continue their success in week four against roscoe.

