HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval completes comeback against Grape Creek

GRAPE CREEK (Texas) – The Christoval Cougars erased a halftime deficit to win on the road against the Grape Creek Eagles, 23-18.

The Eagles started the game with a safety, to take an early 2-0 lead. They had a 3-point lead at halftime.

The Eagles fall to 0-2 on the season. The Cougars go to 1-1.

More Stories for you

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

Lake View 44, Pecos 41 No. 4 Wall 35, No. 4 Cisco 14 Junction 40, TLCA 13 Ballinger 13, Breckenridge 0 Llano 41,…

• Strong second half propels Wall over Cisco

WALL– No. 4 Wall overcame a one score halftime deficit and scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to…

• Eldorado bounces back, cruises past Winters

ELDORADO — Eldorado handily defeated Winters 51-19 in a non-district matchup at Larry Mitchell Stadium. The win was…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County handles Robert Lee, improves to 2-0

ROBERT LEE, Texas– Robert Lee hosted Irion County to kick off week two of the season. The Hornets beat the Steers…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops to 0-2 after loss to Coahoma

MILES, Texas– The Miles Bulldogs hosted Coahoma to kick off week two of high school football. Coahoma beat Miles 49-0,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Menard falls to McCamey at Badger Stadium

MCCAMEY, Texas — The Menard Yellowjackets fall to 0-2 on the year after losing to McCamey 56-6 Friday night at Badger S…