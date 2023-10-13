SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Lake View Chiefs dropped to 0-2 in District 2-4A Division I Friday night, falling to ninth-ranked Brownwood 66-0.
The Chiefs are back in action next Thursday when they host Big Spring.
by: Ryan Compeau
by: Ryan Compeau
