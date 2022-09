SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs, who suffered their first loss of the 2022 season last week, got back in the win column Thursday night with a 35-21 victory over Lubbock.

It was a back and forth contest all evening, that saw the Chiefs hold a seven point lead at the half, and never trail in the second half for the win.

Lake View is back in action next week at home against Levelland.