HIGHLIGHTS: Central wins close battle with Midland Christian

SAN ANGELO — Central defeated Midland Christian 56-52 in a back in a forth non-district game at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.
Branden Campbell led the Bobcats (9-3) with 16 points, Jacoby Yates added 11 points, while Chase Fields and Raven McNeill-Ortiz scored 10 points.
Central starts District 2-6A action on the road against Midland High at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
