SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats knocked off Abilene Wylie Friday night thanks to a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass from Tyler Hill to Ben Imler for the 63-61 victory.

The game was a back-and-forth offensive shoot-out that saw Central take a seven point lead into half, and grit out the victory but just two points.

Central is off next week before they kick-off district play on October 7th against Midland High.