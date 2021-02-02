HIGHLIGHTS: Central takes over sole possession of second in 2-6A, beats Lee

SAN ANGELO -- Seven Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.

Rankings as of February 2, 2021

Boys HoopsClass 1A:Irion County (15-4, 7-0) stays at No. 22

Girls HoopsClass 3A:Wall (19-2, 11-1) fell seven stops to No. 21Class 2A:Mason (14-5, 8-1) holds at No. 10Class 1A:Veribest (20-1, 10-0) stays at No. 4Robert Lee (12-5, 6-0) jumps five spots to No. 20

Private School BoysClass 1A:San Angelo Cornerstone stays at No. 4

Private School GirlsClass 1A:San Angelo Cornerstone holds at No. 6

For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.