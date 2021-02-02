HIGHLIGHTS: Central takes over sole possession of second in 2-6A, beats Lee

SAN ANGELO — Central won a 31-30 nail-bitter over Midland Lee to take sole possession of second place in District 2-6A at Babe Didrikson Gym on Tuesday.
Freshman guard Neveah Hearne scored the go-ahead basket for the Lady Cats (16-6, 9-2 in district) with under a minute to play. Senior forward Anjelina Humphreys secured the Central victory, stealing on the Lady Rebels (13-8, 8-3) inbounds pass as time expired.
Junior forward Layla Young led the Lady Cats in scoring with 13 points, while junior guard Deandra Allen added 10 points.
Central wraps up its regular season on the road against Abilene High at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
