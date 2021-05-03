SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central closed out the regular season with an 8-3 win over Odessa Monday evening at Donsky Field.
The win for the Bobcats completes the season sweep of the Bronchos.
Central knotted the game at two in the bottom of the second inning after Landon Cowley singled on a 2-2 count, scoring Kyson Snelson.
After Odessa scored one run in the top of the sixth, the Bobcats answered with one of their own. Odessa scored when Gabriel Avila tripled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. Central then answered, scoring one run on a grounder by Stryler Price.
The Bobcats pulled away for good with one run in the third inning. Reid Sampson doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one.
Dylan Abbott was credited with the victory for Central. The righthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over one inning of work, striking out one and walking one.
Central tallied 13 hits in the win with Ty Casey, Kaydn Hameister, Snelson and Cowley all recording multiple hits.
The Bobcats are the fourth-seed from District 2-6A and will travel to El Paso on Friday for a one game playoff against 1-6A champion Montwood. The bi-district round showdown is set to begin at 6 p.m. central time.
HIGHLIGHTS: Central sweeps Odessa, turns attention to playoffs
