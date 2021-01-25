SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central won its fourth straight game with a 55-30 win over Abilene in District 2-6A Monday evening.
Senior guard Anjelina Humphreys led the Lady Cats with a team-high 15 points and four rebounds while junior post Layla Young added 14 points and pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.
Central (14-5, 7-1) is set to take on first place Frenship (16-5, 7-1) at home on Jan. 28.
Frenship topped Central 38-30 back on Dec. 15.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Central rolls past Abilene, improves to 7-1 in district
