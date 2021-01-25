HIGHLIGHTS: Central rolls past Abilene, improves to 7-1 in district

VERIBEST -- In 2020, No. 4 Veribest went above and beyond expectations in head coach Chris Schlicke's first season, finishing a program-best, one win shy of a state championship.

The Lady Falcons (17-1, 8-0 in District 12-1A) graduated only two players from last year's team and have picked right where they left off last season.

VHS has outscored district opponents at a 357-159 rate and is sitting in first place in 12-1A with four games remaining.

Hear what senior Bella Halfmann, junior Kennadi Wheeless, and sophomore Callie Briley had to stay about staying engaged before a postseason run in the video above.