SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats hosted Midland Christian in hopes to remain undefeated on the season so far.

Christian English tries for a three, but it is no good. He’ll get his own rebound off the corner, and put it up for a Bobcats bucket.

Hunter Hamilton finds the open lane, and he’ll go right past the Bobcats’ defender for a Midland Christian point.

Quick pass action to Caleb Jordan, and watch how he sinks in that Bobcat three-pointer.

On top of a good game offensively, look at how Jacoby Yates plants his feet to draw the offensive foul on Midland Christian.

Central takes this one in a dogfight, 54-44 over Midland Christian to remain undefeated so far. The Bobcats will be back in action this weekend in the Doug McCutchen Memorial tournament that’ll be hosted by Central and Lake View.

The Bobcats’ first game of the tournament will be Thursday, December 1st at 1:30 p.m. taking on FW Benbrook at Central High School.