HIGHLIGHTS: Central pulls off first win under Kevin Crane

SAN ANGELO– The Central Bobcats came out victorious over the Shoemaker Gray Wolves 43-28.

Despite the first play of the game being a 105-yard return kick touchdown by Shoemakers Kamarie Terrel, Central bounced back a few possessions later when runningback Darius Floyd scored for the Bobcats

While the Gray Wolves used their speed Central used their endurance to come out on top.

Watch highlights and Hear what Head coach Kevin Crane had to say on his first win as the Central head coach in the video above.

