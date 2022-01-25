SAN ANGELO– Central had four players score in double figures and dominated Midland 82-49 in a District 2-6A contest at Babe Didrikson Gym on Tuesday.



Kollin Allbright scored a team-high 15 points for the Bobcats (18-8 overall, 4-3 in district), Joeseph Rowe and Branden Campbell scored 12 points, and Jacob English added 11 points.



Central goes on the road to face Odessa Permian next Tuesday.