HIGHLIGHTS: Central opens season with split against Wylie, Brownwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats split their season-opening dual against Wylie and Brownwood Tuesday evening at Babe Didrickson Gym.

The Lady Cats started their 2020 campaign, and the Julie Williams era, with a loss to Wylie in straight sets (15-25, 19-25, 23-25). Central then honored its seven seniors before beating Brownwood in straight sets (25-16, 25-23, 25-23).

Central will travel to Abilene on Friday to take on Abilene Cooper. First serve is set for 5:30 p.m.

