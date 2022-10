SAN ANGELO, TX. — Central’s quarterback Tyler Hill would throw touchdowns, and run for 174 yards on just six carries to lead the Bobcats to a 28-25 victory Friday night against Midland High.

Hill would connect with Jacob English and Keevon Rice, and the Cats would get rushing touchdowns from Aiden Barron and Tyree Brawley.

Central improves to 4-2 on the season, and 1-0 in District 2-6A and host Odessa High next Friday.