HIGHLIGHTS: Central, No. 12 Seminole battle wire to wire

SAN ANGELO — Central fell short to 4A No. 12 Seminole 64-61 in a back and forth non-district contest at Babe Didrikson Gym.

Branden Campbell led the Bobcats (11-4, 1-0 in District 2-6A) in scoring with 23 points, while Raven Ortiz added 18 points.

Central returns to district play on the road against Permain at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Odessa.

