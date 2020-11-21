HIGHLIGHTS: Central loses turnover-filled battle to Odessa Permian

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Turnovers hurt the Central Bobcats in Friday’s 58-38 loss to Odessa Permian at San Angelo Stadium.

Central turned the ball over in the redzone on its first two possessions of the game and botched a kick return that led to a Permian touchdown. The game as tied 17-17 at the half, but the Panthers (7-2, 5-1) came out explosive in the final two quarters to snap the Bobcats’ four-game winning streak and clinch a share of the District 2-6A title.

The Bobcats (4-4, 4-1) hit the road to take on Midland Lee (7-1, 4-1) on Nov. 27 at Grande Communications Stadium. Central can still claim a share of the district title with a win over the Rebels.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.