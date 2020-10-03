HIGHLIGHTS: Central loses 2nd straight to open season

SCHERTZ (Texas) – The Central Bobcats fall to the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes, 35-0, for their second straight loss on the season. Central falls to 0-2 on the year.

Ryan Reynolds breaks down the Bobcats loss, along with highlights. Central goes on the road again during week 3, against A&M-Consolidated.

