SAN ANGELO, Texas — After a few icy days in the Concho Valley, basketball has started back up with the Central Lady Cats and Bobcats hosting Midland Legacy in a District 2-6A.

Nevaeh Hearne tries for the three-point shot, it’s no good, but Jewels Perez is there to recover it and pushes it out to Sydney Moore. She’ll sink that three in, extending their lead over Midland Legacy.

Hearne is looking for some help, there’s a bounce pass to Alyssa Barron and she’ll keep it moving up and in the basket for two more points.

Alexis Long is towards the top of the key, she finds Reegan Howell who takes it all the way in the lane for the nice bucket.

The Lady Cats take this one 47-24 over Midland Legacy.

Now over to the Central Bobcats, who are coming off that incredible win in the final seconds over district leader Frenship.

Some pass action at the top of the key, it’s over to Jacob English and he’ll let that ball fly up and in, Central strikes first.

The three’s don’t stop there, Dre Young is on the move, a fake shot over to a wide-open Christian English. That shot will fall through effortlessly, Central cruising early on.

Around the world action, Jacoby Yates with the nice pass to Jaedyn Gibson and he’ll fight his way under the basket to get it in for the easy bucket.

Central takes this one big over Midland Legacy 85-43 at home.