HIGHLIGHTS: Central hands Midland High first district loss in walk-off fashion

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central handed Midland High its first loss in District 2-6A Saturday afternoon with a 4-3 win in walk-off fashion.



The game was tied at three with the Lady Cats batting in the bottom of the eighth when senior third baseman Ashton McMillian singled on a 1-0 count, scoring the game winner.



Allizaya Talamentes received the win for Central in the circle. The righty went two innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking one.



Baily Fulps started the game for the Lady Cats and surrendered three runs on seven hits over six innings of work, striking out five and walking zero.



Fulps provided the sparked the Central bats in the bottom of the third with a solo home run to give the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead.



It was the first of nine total hits for Central. Fulps, McMillian and Laynee Crooks all recorded multiple hits in the win.



Central (4-5) will travel to Odessa Permian (1-8) on April 16. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.





Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video