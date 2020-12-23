SAN ANGELO — Central outscored Midland in each quarter of its 69-54 victory to open District 2-6A play at Babe Didrikson Gym on Tuesday.
Branden Campbell led the Bobcats (10-3, 1-0 in district) with a game-high 24 points, while Raven Ortiz scored 19 points, and Chase Fields added 17 points.
Central goes on the road to face Waco Midway at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Bobcats return to district action against Permian at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 5th at Babe Didrikson Gym.
DISTRICT 2-6A STANDINGS
CENTRAL 1-0
FRENSHIP 1-0
PERMIAN 1-0
ODESSA 0-1
MIDLAND 0-1
MIDLAND LEE 0-1
ABILENE 0-0
HIGHLIGHTS: Central handles Midland in 2-6A opener
