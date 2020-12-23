HIGHLIGHTS: Central handles Midland in 2-6A opener

SAN ANGELO -- Central was able to finish it's entire season, despite months of uncertainty.

The Bobcats (5-6) rebounded after dropping their first three non-district games, winning four straight in their return to the Little Southwest Conference. The Angry Orange made the playoffs for the 11th straight year and won their first gold ball since 2017.

Hear what Central head coach Brent Davis had to say about the way his team handled the strange 2020 season in the video above.