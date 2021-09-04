HIGHLIGHTS: Central found momentum in time for a victory

EL PASO– Central made the over 400-mile journey to El Paso to take on Montwood. A program the cats hold a 3-1 all-time advantage over.

Last week central kicked off the Kevin crane era on a positive note. The Bobcats took down Killeen Shoemaker and continued a nine-year home opener winning streak in the process.

Montwood would strike first but the Central Bobcats found their momentum after a one and half hour lightning delay and would go on to win 34-29. The Bobcats are now 2-0.

View highlights and sound from head coach Kevin Crane in the video above.

Central will be at home for week three to host Austin Vandergriff Kick off is set for 7 PM

