EL PASO– Central made the over 400-mile journey to El Paso to take on Montwood. A program the cats hold a 3-1 all-time advantage over.
Last week central kicked off the Kevin crane era on a positive note. The Bobcats took down Killeen Shoemaker and continued a nine-year home opener winning streak in the process.
Montwood would strike first but the Central Bobcats found their momentum after a one and half hour lightning delay and would go on to win 34-29. The Bobcats are now 2-0.
View highlights and sound from head coach Kevin Crane in the video above.
Central will be at home for week three to host Austin Vandergriff Kick off is set for 7 PM
HIGHLIGHTS: Central found momentum in time for a victory
EL PASO– Central made the over 400-mile journey to El Paso to take on Montwood. A program the cats hold a 3-1 all-time advantage over.