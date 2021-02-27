HIGHLIGHTS: Central finds swing late to claim Concho Classic title

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central closed out the Concho Classic Saturday afternoon with wins over Lamesa and Pampa to claim the championship in the Concho Division.

The Lady Cats started the day with a 6-2 win over Lamesa in the semifinals and rallied in the closing minutes to beat Pampa 3-1 in the tournament final as time expired.

Central will travel to Brownwood on March 2. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

