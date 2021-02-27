HIGHLIGHTS: Central finds swing late to claim Concho Classic title

SAN ANGELO -- Christoval pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat rival Eldorado 41-33 in a Class 2A regional quarterfinals matchup on Friday.

Jaron Slaton scored a game-high 13 points for the Cougars, while Josh Fava added 11 points.

Christoval will face No. 2 Clarendon in the regional semifinals, time, date, and location, to be determined.