HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls to No. 18 Midland Legacy, still clinches playoff spot

SAN ANGELO– Central fell to No. 18 Midland Legacy 69-28 dropping its second straight District 2-6A contest at San Angelo Stadium.
The Bobcats (4-5 overall, 2-3 in 2-6A) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead but failed to keep pace with the Rebels (8-1, 5-0) high-powered offense attack.
Despite the loss, Central was able to clinch its 12th straight playoff with Midland and Odessa losses.
The Bobcats wrap up their regular season against Abilene at 7 p.m. Thursday at Shotwell Stadium.
