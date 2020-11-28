HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls to Midland Lee, misses out on district title

MIDLAND, Texas — Central fell short of its sixth straight district title as a member of the Little Southwest Conference after losing to Midland Lee 56-35 Friday afternoon at Grande Communications Stadium.



The Bobcats trailed 21-14 at the half and evened the score early in the third quarter on a one yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Malachi Brown. Midland Lee responded on the very next drive courtesy of a 64-yard touchdown run by senior wide receiver Shemar Davis. The Rebels stole the momentum shortly after with a pick-six from senior linebacker Elijah Nunez, which pushed the score to 42-21 in favor of Midland Lee.



Central finishes the season 4-5 overall, 4-2 in District 2-6A and will have a week off before bi-district action begins the week of Dec. 6.

