HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls behind early in loss to Midland High

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the fourth time this season, the Lake View boy's soccer team will meet Lubbock Estacado in a regular season match on Tuesday.

Except this one is for second place in District 3-4A.

The Chiefs have defeated the Matadors twice in their three meetings this season with the most recent victory coming 3-0 on March 12 to force the second place tiebreaker.

Hear from Lake View Head Coach Kyle Jones and senior forward Isaiah Sanchez on the challenges the team has faced this year and how they plan on using that experience to fuel a playoff run.

Lake View and Lubbock Estacado will play in Snyder at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

The winner will take on third place Graham from District 4-4A in the bi-district round while the loser faces Stephenville.