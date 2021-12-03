HIGHLIGHTS: Central edges past Eastwood, advances to Doug McCutchen championship

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Non-fungible tokens or NFT’s as they’re known is gaining steam which makes sense in our increasingly online world, that things like art, trading cards and collectables are trying to find their own space on the internet. An NFT expert says in part the popularity can be credited simply to history's pastime of collecting, but a local financial consultant says if you're thinking of dabbling, do your homework.

"Imagine that you're walking into a museum, and you see a beautiful piece of art up on the wall, the reason that the painting on the wall is worth what it is, is because it's the original, and you can prove that it's the original,” Adam Hollander an NFT expert said.