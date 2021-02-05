HIGHLIGHTS: Central edges Abilene in overtime, clinches playoff spot

SAN ANGELO — It took overtime, but Central edged past Abilene High 46-44 in a District 2-6A matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Friday.
The Bobcats (15-9, 5-5 in district) clinched a playoff spot with the victory and a Lee loss to Permian.
Chase Fields led Central in scoring with 18 points, while Branden Campbell added 12 points.
Next: The Bobcats host Frenship at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
