SAN ANGELO, TX. — In their regular season finale Friday night, the Central Bobcats were outscored 10-0 in the second half by Frenship, en route to a 30-21 Tigers victory.

Frenship finishes in a three-way tie for first in District 2-6A with Midland Legacy and Odessa Permian, while Central dropped to 5-5 overall and 2-3 after their third straight loss to end the season.

Central will open the playoffs on the road against El Paso Eastlake next week in a bi-district match-up. Details on that game have not been confirmed.