CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Christoval nailed big shots down the stretch to beat No. 25 Blackwell 35-32 Tuesday night.

Senior guard Allison Vaugh and Darrian Kenney led their respective teams in scoring with a game-high 15 points. Senior guard Graci Jones added 14 points for the Lady Cougars.

Christoval will travel to Sweetwater on Dec. 16 at 6:15 p.m. while Blackwell will host Bronte on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

