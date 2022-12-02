SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats were looking to stay undefeated on the season, as day two of the 2022 Doug McCutchen Memorial tournament is in full swing.

Friday afternoon’s match-up was between the Bobcats and the Temple Wildcats.

Jacob English to Jaedyn Gibson, he’ll put it down once and make it over the Temple defenders.

Another bounce pass from English to Gipson, this duo is working, and again, he’ll fight to make the bucket.

Jacoby Yates looking to make something happen and it’s back to Gibson for the jumper.

Triple pass action, Yates to Gibson, it’s his day today, and he’ll go 1V1 for the bucket.

Quick three here from English to stack on some more Bobcat points.

Christian English wants to get in on the action as well, he’ll drive it in for some more Bobcats points.

Ultimately, Central falls in this one due to turnovers, 68-57 against the Temple Wildcats, and is back in action Friday night, December 2nd at 6 p.m. over at Central high school.