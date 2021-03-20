HIGHLIGHTS: Central avoids sweep, rallies to beat Midland High in walk-off fashion

WALL, Texas — No. 16 Wall dropped its first District 6-3A game of the season 7-0 against No. 2 Jim Ned Friday afternoon at Wall High School.

Jim Ned scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away and used two pitchers to complete the shutout win over the Hawks. Blaine Palmer, Hagan Headrick and Luke Vinson powered the big inning with RBIs.

Senior pitcher Austin Williams received the loss on the mound for Wall. He allowed five runs on five hits in five innings of work, striking out two. Reece Horton and Braden Jumper entered the game as relief, each tossing one inning.

Blaine Palmer led things off on the mound for Jim Ned and really set the tone of the ballgame. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out six.

Jim Ned's strong pitching allowed them to settle in on offense. The Indians got the scoring started in the top of the third. Carson Perez singled up the middle and Kade Frazier brought him around on an RBI double after slamming a ball off the center field wall.

Troy Doran completed the three-run inning with a two-run home run to left center.

The Indians led 3-0 after the top of the third, added one run in the top of the fourth and closed the game with a three-run inning to improve to 14-0-1 overall.

Wall falls to 9-7 overall, 2-1 in district and will travel to Clyde on March 23. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.