HIGHLIGHTS: Campbell leads Central past Lubbock Cooper

CENTRAL– Senior guard Branden Campbell scored a game-high 22 points and Central defeated Lubbock Cooper 63-47 in a non-district matchup at Babe Didrikson Gym on Tuesday.
The Bobcats (4-0) used a 9-0 run to start the second half to pull away from the Pirates for good. Senior guard Raven Ortiz scored 9 points for Central, while senior guard Joeseph Rowe-Pearce added 8 points.
Central returns to action for a non-district contest against San Antonio Cole at 1 p.m. Saturday in San Antonio.
