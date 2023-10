SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Miles Bulldogs football team bounced back from their opening week loss to No. 1 Albany Friday night, knocking off Hamlin 63-8 in District 6-2A play.

The Bulldogs led early and never looked back as their high-octane offense returned to its impressive ways Friday night.

Miles moves to 5-2 overall with the win, and 1-1 in District 6-2A Division II. The Bulldogs are back in action next Friday when they host TLCA Abilene.