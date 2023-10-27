SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Miles Bulldogs came up a point short Friday night, falling to Roscoe 34-33 in a critical District 6-2A Division II matchup.

The Bulldogs and Plowboys would be tied following the opener quarter of play before Roscoe jumped out to a 28-14 lead at the half.

Miles would pull within a point with 5:49 left but were unable to score on Roscoe in the final few minutes of the ballgame.

With the loss, Miles drops to 2-2 in District play, and 6-3 overall and hosts Cross Plains next week in yet another crucial district game for seeding.