SAN ANGELO, TX. — Following a tough loss in week two, the Miles Bulldogs responded nicely Friday night with a 26-18 come-from-behind victory over Water Valley.

At the half, the Wildcats would lead the Bulldogs 18-6, but Miles would put quite the performance together in the second half, outscoring Water Valley 20-0.

Miles is back in action next Friday at home against Winters, while Water Valley travels to Odessa Compass Academy.