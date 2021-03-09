HIGHLIGHTS: Brooks powers No. 12 Wall to district-opening win over TLCA

WALL, Texas — A lot has changed since the Wall Hawks claimed their first-ever state baseball title in 2019.

There's a new president, the world is going through a pandemic and the United State's Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars.

However, some things in life are constant and the culture on the diamond for Wall is one of them.

The Hawks, like so many others, had their 2020 season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they've reloaded and are ready for a 3A State Title defense.

Hear from Wall Head Coach Jason Schniers and players on what's fueling the team this season ahead of their District 6-3A opener against TLCA.