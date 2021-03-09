SAN ANGELO, Texas — No. 12 Wall opened District 6-3A with a 12-1 win over TLCA Tuesday night at the Texas Bank Sports Complex.
The Hawks scored five runs in the first two innings and scored four in the top of the sixth to seal it. Senior first baseman Kannon Brooks finished three-for-three at the plate with five RBIs for Wall.
Junior catcher Hayden Carlson led TLCA with one hit in two at bats.
Wall (7-4) will compete in the Snyder Tournament on March 11-13 while TLCA (2-6) will hit the road to No. 2 Jim Ned on March 16.
HIGHLIGHTS: Brooks powers No. 12 Wall to district-opening win over TLCA
