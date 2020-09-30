HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte sweeps Paint Rock, keeps pace in district race

BRONTE, Texas — Bronte defeated District 7-2A foe Paint Rock in straight sets (25-12, 25-12, 25-5) on Tuesday at Bronte High School.

With the win, the Lady Longhorns improve to 8-8, 5-2 in district and will travel to Lorain on Saturday.

Paint Rock falls to 3-9, 1-4 in district and is set to host Olfen on Oct. 3.

More Stories for you

• High school football state rankings: Christoval breaks into Top 10; Wall slides

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead o…

• Season Pass: September 27, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

• KLST Top 5 Plays of the Week

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top five plays of the week from Sept. 21 to September 27, 2020. Tune i…

• KLST Player of the Week: Rodriguez showcases duel-threat ability in win over Brownfield

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View senior quarterback Albert Rodriguez did it all in the Chief’s 63-40 win over Brownfield F…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams outrun Buffs to open shortened season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams opened their shortened 4-game season with a 21-10 win over Lone Star C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek falls in straight sets to Clyde

GRAPE CREEK, Texas–Grape Creek hosted Clyde in a District game on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Eagles in…