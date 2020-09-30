HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte sweeps Paint Rock, keeps pace in district race

BRONTE, Texas — Bronte defeated District 7-2A foe Paint Rock in straight sets (25-12, 25-12, 25-5) on Tuesday at Bronte High School.

With the win, the Lady Longhorns improve to 8-8, 5-2 in district and will travel to Lorain on Saturday.

Paint Rock falls to 3-9, 1-4 in district and is set to host Olfen on Oct. 3.

