SAN ANGELO, TX— The Bronte Longhorns defeated the Blackwell Hornets Friday night 46-42 to clinch their first playoff spot since 2015 and their first playoff appearance in six-man football.

Blackwell held a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Aiden Speary orchestrated a Longhorns comeback, propelling them to a 46-42 lead with just a minute remaining in the game.

Bronte will face Loraine next week in their final district game, while Blackwell will end the season facing Trent.