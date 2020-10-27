HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte falls to Highland

BRONTE Texas — Bronte falls to 1-7 after losing to Highland 58-6 Monday evening at Stephenson Stadium.

The Longhorns will travel to No. 3 Westbrook (7-1) on Nov. 6.

