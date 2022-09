SAN ANGELO, TX — In the 85th edition of the rivalry between Sonora and Eldorado, the Broncos would top the Eagles 24-7 on Friday night.

Eldorado would gain an early 6-0 lead, before the Broncos came storming back with 24 unanswered points to win it.

Eldorado is back in action next Friday when they host San Saba, while travels to Alpine.