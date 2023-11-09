SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Sonora Broncos advanced to the Area Round Thursday night thanks to their thrilling 29-27 victory over Anson in the Bi-District Round.

The Broncos would get on the board first in the first quarter after Jaime Buitron connected with Kam Aguero with the touchdown and later a two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Sonora would take a 15-13 lead into halftime, a huge two plays by Dylan Ford not only with a pick to set up the Broncos deep in Tiger territory but capped off the Sonora drive with a rushing touchdown.

Late in the third quarter, with the back-and-forth ongoing, Bronco quarterback Jaime Buitron did it on the ground finding the endzone to give Sonora a 21-19 lead.

Then, with just over two minutes left, Egdar DeLuna not only scored but also converted the two-point conversion to give the Broncos the 29-27 victory.

Sonora advances to the Area Round next week and will play the winner of Olton/Farwell who plays on Friday, November 10th.