HIGHLIGHTS: Brock halts Wall’s postseason run

ABILENE, TEXAS– The Wall Hawks lost to the Brock Eagles in game three of the regional quarterfinals 5-2.

The Eagles forced a game three after splitting the first two games. Wall won game one 6-0 and in game two Brock won 6-1.

Game three fell into Brock’s favor early on after they put up four runs in the first inning. The Hawks were unable to overcome the deficit which ended their postseason run.

Brock will move on to the regional semifinals.

