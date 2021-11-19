WALL– Brady took the lead early in the fourth quarter and defeated Stanton 21-13 in a 3A Division II Region I area round matchup at Hawk Stadium.
The Bulldogs (8-3) scored late in the first quarter for their first points of the game and went into halftime tied at 7. The Buffaloes (5-7) scored the first points of the second half and took their first lead of the game 13-7 in the third quarter.
Brady responded with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal its first regional semifinal appearance since 2009.
The Bulldogs will face Lubbock Roosevelt in the next round, time, date, and location are still to be determined.
HIGHLIGHTS: Brady takes defensive slugfest with Stanton
