HIGHLIGHTS: Brady makes statement, takes down rival Ballinger

BALLINGER– Brady snapped a three-game losing skid to Ballinger and took down its rival 54-41 in a District 2-3A Div. II contest at Bearcat Stadium.
The Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 1-0 in district) offense was firing on all cylinders scoring their most points in a game this season.
Brady goes on the road to face Sonora at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bronco Stadium.
