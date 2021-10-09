HIGHLIGHTS: Brady makes statement, takes down rival Ballinger

BALLINGER– Brady snapped a three-game losing skid to Ballinger and took down its rival 54-41 in a District 2-3A Div. II contest at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bulldogs (3-2 overall, 1-0 in district) offense was firing on all cylinders scoring their most points in a game this season.

Brady goes on the road to face Sonora at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bronco Stadium.

