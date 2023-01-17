SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Bulldogs hosting Blanco in a district 5-3A match-up, both sitting at 3-0 in district play.

The Bulldogs really looking to get on the board, a pass to Lola Whisenhunt, she’ll get stuck in traffic but get the ball up and in to put the Lady Bulldogs on the board.

Kierstin Cook looking for Addy Easterwood on the court. She makes the connection, and she’ll find the corner of the box to put it in for Brady.

Whisenhunt on the move, Cook will let her know she’s behind her, a quick bounce pass, and that jumper floats in.

34 for Blanco would shoot lights out tonight from the three-point line, which would hurt the Lady Bulldogs overall.

Brady falls to 3-1 in district play with the 60-33 loss to Blanco.