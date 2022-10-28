SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Grape Creek Eagles were still searching for a win Friday night as they hosted the Brady Bulldogs in a district match-up. The Bulldogs prior to this match-up were sitting at 4-4 on the season.

Israel Morales, early in the first quarter, makes a killer catch that was too quick for many to see, as he runs it in for a Bulldogs touchdown.

The Eagles are looking for a response shortly after on a long drive, Quarterback Josh Morgan keeps it for himself and runs along the sideline for the touchdown.

Another Eagle drive is set up for success, Morgan drops back for the long pass but it’s picked off by the Brady defender, Keegan Farris who fights for extra yards.

The Bulldogs would go on to win this match-up in a close one, 22-19, moving to 5-4 on the season as Grape Creek remains winless.

Going into week 11, Grape Creek will be gearing up for a road match against Ballinger. The Brady Bulldogs will be back at home hosting the Wall Hawks.