HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats lose season opener to Killeen Shoemaker

KILLEEN, Texas– The Central Bobcats opened up the season on the road at Killeen Shoemaker Thursday night. The Grey Wolves won 61-35.
Central (0-1) will be on the road at Schertz Clemens on Friday, October 2nd.
