SAN ANGELO, TX — The Central Bobcats would overcome a 15-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation, but would fall to Abilene Cooper in overtime 41-38.

Central’s Chase Miller would knock home a 24-yard field goal in overtime, but the Cougars would respond with a 22-yard touchdown for the game winner.

Central falls to 1-2 on the season, and will host Belton next week at home.