SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was a back-and-forth affair all night long Friday night over at San Angelo Stadium, which saw Killeen Shoemaker top Central 34-27 in the home opener for the Cats.

Central would get on the board first in this one, thanks to a fumble recovery by Corelyn Warkala halfway through the opening quarter.

That lead would be short-lived as back-to-back quick scores for the Grey Wolves would give Shoemaker a 14-7 lead.

Central would respond almost immediately following a Jayvion Robinson running touchdown, which would tie things up at 14.

At the halftime whistle, Shoemaker would hold a seven-point lead at 27-20 before each team would find the back of the endzone once in the second half.

Central heads to El Paso next Friday to take on Montwood. Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. CT.