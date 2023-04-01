SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats hosted their district competitor, Odessa in game three, of their three-game series.

Central got things started in the second, getting the 1-0 lead, but the Bronchos would respond right back in the top of the third, leading 2-1.

The Bobcats would get the score tied back up, at their at-bat in the bottom of the third, but Odessa would have the momentum the rest of the way.

Jimmy Edwards, Riley McGarry, JJ Reyes, and Robbie Ramos were all crucial on the defensive side, keeping the Bronchos from extending the lead.

The Bobcats fall in this one, 14-2, and will be back out on the diamond on April 6th at Permian High School.